MD drug worth Rs 12 lakh seized; Nigerian man held

Palghar, Jan 30 (PTI) Police have arrested a Nigerian national at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district and seized from him mephedrone or MD drug worth Rs 12 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Jansar Walker, was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police's crime branch on Wednesday evening, he said.

"A patrolling ANC team nabbed the Nigerian national after he was found sitting on his two-wheeler waiting for someone near the Central Park in Nalasopara. The team recovered 62.300 grams of MD from him and placed him under arrest," he said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act was registered against him at the Tulinj police station, the police official said, adding that a probe was underway to find out the source of the drug. PTI COR NP