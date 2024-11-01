Md Mahtab Alam Rizvi appointed as officiating registrar at Jamia Millia Islamia

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has appointed Muhammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi as the officiating registrar of the university, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

Rizvi serves as Honorary Director, Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution at the university.

He will succeed M. Nasim Haider, deputy registrar-I, who was officiating as registrar of the university for the last few months, the university said.

Rizvi has more than 20 years of teaching and research experience. He joined JMI in February 2017 and before that he worked as a fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Delhi.

He specialises in international relations, foreign policy and security issues, especially India’s strategic relations with the countries in West Asia and North Africa, the notification said.

His research also focuses on political developments in Iran, Iran’s nuclear programme and Iran-China economic, political and defence relations.

"Rizvi has been a close observer of developments in the West Asia and North Africa region, Energy Security in West Asia and Peace and Conflict Resolution in the WANA region. He has also worked on joint projects of IDSA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran and Gulf Cooepration Council (GCC) countries," the notification said. Rizvi is a nominated member of the Aligarh Muslim University court. He is also an External Member in the Institutional Academic Integrity Panel (IAIP), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad.