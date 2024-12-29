MD of firm working on highway project in UP booked for sexually harassing woman

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) The managing director of a firm working on a national highway project here has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

An FIR was lodged against Manoj Yadav following a complaint by the 26-year-old woman employee, police said.

"The accused contacted the woman who works as an account manager at his office. On December 5, he called her to a local hotel, stating his desire for physical relations," Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said, citing details from the FIR.

The complainant from Barabanki avoided the meeting by making an excuse, he said.

Advertisment

She further alleged that Yadav continued to harass her with inappropriate phone calls and sent her explicit pornographic videos on her mobile phone, the officer said.

According to the FIR, she has recordings of these instances as evidence.

The FIR also claims that Yadav summoned the woman to the company's head office, where he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

Advertisment

When she angrily left the room, Yadav allegedly threatened her, saying, "Don't tell your mother about this. If you cooperate with me, I will take care of you and your family." Police said they have registered an FIR against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 75(2) (touching a woman's body without consent), Section 351(3) (threats to life), and Section 67(1) of the IT Act for sending obscene materials.

Kant Police Station SHO Ashwani Kumar Singh has been tasked with investigating the matter, he added. PTI COR KIS ARD ARD