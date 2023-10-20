MDL delivers 'Imphal' to Navy 4 months ahead of contractual time; first warship with accommodation for women staff

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) on Friday delivered to the Indian Navy four months ahead of contractual time 'Imphal', the third stealth destroyer of Project 15B Class guided missile destroyer.

Imphal is the first naval warship being commissioned with accommodation for women officers and sailors, said MDL.

The 'Acceptance Document' was signed by MDL chairman-managing director Sanjeev Singhal and Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu.

"Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has delivered Third Stealth Destroyer of Project 15B Class Guided Missile Destroyer i.e. Yard 12706 (IMPHAL) to the Indian Navy," the MDL said.

The ship is constructed using indigenous steel DMR 249A and is among the largest destroyers built in India, with an overall length of 164 metres and a displacement of over 7,500 tonnes.

It is a potent platform capable of undertaking a variety of tasks and missions, spanning the full spectrum of maritime warfare, the MDL said.

"It is armed with supersonic Surface-to-Surface 'Brahmos' missiles and 'Barak-8' Medium Range Surface to Air Missiles. Towards undersea warfare capability, the destroyer is fitted with indigenously developed anti-submarine weapons and sensors, prominently the hull mounted sonar Humsa NG, heavy weight torpedo tube launchers and ASW rocket launchers," it said.

"Imphal's all-round capability against enemy submarines, surface warships, anti-ship missiles and fighter aircraft will enable it to operate independently without supporting vessels, and also function as the flagship of a naval task force," the MDL said.

"Imphal has been delivered to the Indian Navy more than four months ahead of the contractual time as the most combat worthy platform to date. This reaffirms MDL's commitment towards continuous improvement and mostly/ exceeding global benchmarks," it said.

This ship has completed all sea trials in three CSTs (Contractor's Sea Trials), including firing of major critical weapons in the very first CST.

Imphal is the first among all P15B ships that is to be fitted with upgraded Brahmos missiles having dual role capability of long range and land attack.

The ship can accommodate a crew of 312 persons, has an endurance of 4000 nautical miles and can carry out a typical 42-day mission with extended mission time in out of area operation, the MDL said.

The ship is equipped with two helicopters on board to further extend its reach. It is propelled by a powerful Combined Gas and Gas Propulsion Plant (COGAG), consisting of four reversible gas turbines, which enables Imphal to achieve a speed of over 30 knots (approximately 55 kilometres per hour).

The ship boasts of a very high level of automation with sophisticated digital networks such as Gigabyte Ethernet based Ship Data Network (GESDN), Combat Management System (CMS), Automatic Power Management System (APMS) and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

The indigenous content in P15B class destroyers is 72 per cent, which is a notch above their predecessors P15A (59 per cent) and P15 (42 per cent) class destroyers, reaffirming the government's focus on the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' programme along with large eco system development of sub vendors, it said.

The first ship of P15B (Visakhapatnam) was commissioned on November 21, 2021, while the second ship Mormugao was commissioned on December 18, 2022.

The fourth ship (Surat) was launched on May 17, 2022 and is at an advanced stage of outfitting, the MDL said. PTI PR BNM BNM