MDMA drug manufacturing facility raided in Mysuru by Maharashtra and local police

Mysuru, Jul 27 (PTI) A MDMA drug manufacturing facility was raided here by Maharashtra police in coordination with the Mysuru City police, police sources said on Sunday.

MDMA or ecstasy was reportedly being manufactured at the facility. A large quantity of the drug was seized during the raid on Saturday, they said.

Four persons have been arrested and have been taken to Mumbai, police sources said.

Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the raid by the Maharashtra police in coordination with Mysuru police.

Speaking to reporters in Davangere, he said, "In Mysuru an MDMA manufacturing facility was raided by Mumbai police. Based on the information they got from a person arrested by them, they came and requested our police. They have caught some people. This is really worrying. Further action is being taken." Parameshwara said an investigation will be conducted and, based on the information gathered, action will be taken.

Karnataka police will also investigate. "This has happened in our state. Where have all they supplied? How long have they been functioning? Was it newly started? All those things will be looked into. It is said that they were functioning for 20 days. Maybe they were active earlier too. Our police will also inquire," he said. PTI KSU KH