MDMA drug seized, two held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 2 (PTI) Two persons were arrested here for allegedly transporting and peddling drugs and 50 grams of MDMA was seized from them, police said on Thursday.

The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) on Wednesday conducted an operation in an area under the limits of Chaderghat Police Station based on specific inputs and apprehended a local drug peddler and a drug transporter, a native of Kerala and MDMA drug was seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Task Force), Y V S Sudheendra said in a release.

A case was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

The local drug peddler placed an order for MDMA with the drug supplier, a native of Kerala and presently residing in Bahrain (who is absconding), via an instant messaging app and made payment through UPI/online transfer.

In turn, he instructed an unknown foreign supplier to deliver the drugs to Bengaluru, where the drug transporter used to collect the package and delivered it to the peddler in Hyderabad, the release said.