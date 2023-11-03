MDMA seized from tattoo studio in Kerala capital

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 3 (PTI) Excise personnel seized 78.78 grams of the synthetic drug MDMA with a street value of about Rs 3 lakh from a tattoo studio located at Thampanoor in the heart of the state capital on Friday.

Advertisment

The owner of the studio Majeendran and his accomplice Shaun Aji were held along and the narcotic substance was seized during a raid, Excise sources said.

The accused had been using the tattoo studio as a cover for their narcotics business and youngsters were falling into their trap, an Excise official said.

"Based on a tip-off, we conducted a raid and 78.78 grams of MDMA were seized from there. As per the information we received, they sourced the drugs from Bengaluru," he said.

Advertisment

Detailing the modus operandi of the accused, the officer said they mainly targeted those coming to the studio to get tattoos done.

"It would usually take some time to complete the procedure. While customers wait for the tattoo to be completed, the accused would inform them about the drugs and thus lure them," he further said.

While Majeendran hails from Rajaji Nagar here, Aji is a native of Peringamala.

The accused allegedly ran a tattoo parlour somewhere else in the city till some time ago and later shifted to Thampanoor, the official added.

Excise sources said they would strengthen their vigil against similar businesses in the wake of the drug seizure here. PTI LGK ANE