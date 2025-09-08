MDMK chief Vaiko expels party senior Mallai Sathya for anti-party activities

Chennai, Sep 8 (PTI) MDMK chief Vaiko expelled the party's Deputy General Secretary Mallai C E Sathya on Monday, for alleged anti-party activities.

The once-trusted lieutenant of Vaiko was sidelined from the party following differences with the MDMK leadership. On July 15, breaking his silence, Sathya had opined that he preferred "a bottle of poison" rather than being called a "traitor" by his party's General Secretary, on whom he had immense trust.

"I have been working for the MDMK with a sense of commitment to its ideology. I am not the reason for the unusual developments in the party," Sathya said, accusing Vaiko of deliberately attempting to finish his political career.

He was placed under suspension on August 17 and served a notice seeking an explanation as to why he should not be permanently removed from the post of deputy general secretary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) and also from the party's primary membership.

Sathya was stated to have replied on August 24, and the party's disciplinary action committee examined his reply on September 6 and found that it was not satisfactory, a release here said.

Responding to Sathya's explanation, Vaiko said that he (Sathya) neither denied the charges against him nor provided an explanation.

"Your reply is insufficient to withdraw the disciplinary proceedings. Further, your response is entirely unacceptable, and all the charges against you have been proved. It has been established that you engaged in activities against the interests of the party," Vaiko said.

He announced that Sathya has been permanently removed from the post of party deputy general secretary and from MDMK's primary membership.

Reacting to the party's action, Sathya said he had anticipated it. PTI JSP ADB