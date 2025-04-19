MDMK founder M Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko quits party post over internal squabbles

Chennai: MDMK leader and its founder Vaiko's son, Durai Vaiko on Saturday quit as the party's principal secretary, in an apparent fallout of internal squabbles.

Vaiko, Lok Sabha MP from Tiruchirappalli in the state, took to 'X' to announce his decision and blamed an individual as the reason for his stepping down.

After he was elected as headquarters secretary earlier, one person who could not tolerate that has been for the last four years making accusations against the party and its leadership, Durai said.

Without naming the individual, he also accused that person of continuously feeding the media, information that brought 'disrepute' to Vaiko. The concerned person destroyed the party with such action, Durai alleged.

"I don't want to continue working as the principal secretary amid such a person. Therefore, I am relieving myself from the post of principal secretary," he added.

Durai said he would attend an Administrative council meeting scheduled here on Sunday at the MDMK headquarters 'Thayagam,' but made it clear he won't participate in any future ones "that take very important decisions." He said his decision was taken to ensure the party or its founder Vaiko did not suffer any damage because of him.

"At the same time, I would continue to work for the MDMK as its primary worker," he said, adding he would work hard for the people of Tiruchirappalli who elected him to the Lok Sabha. MDMK is part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

He would continue to be a good friend of party workers, Durai stated and appealed to party functionaries to ensure Vaiko did not suffer at any given point of time.