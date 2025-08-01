MDMK MP urges Centre to rescue TN student allegedly forced into Russian army

Chennai, Aug 1 (PTI) MDMK MP Durai Vaiko on Friday urged the Centre to intervene immediately and save the life of a third-year medical student from Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, who he alleged had been forcibly conscripted into the Russian military and was on the verge of being sent to the warfront in Ukraine.

The student, Kishore Saravanan, hails from Srimushnam in Cuddalore district. According to his parents, Russian police detained him in connection with a drug-related case involving others who shared his accommodation.

“Despite being innocent and with no credible evidence against him, Kishore was imprisoned. His repeated pleas and the family’s appeals to Indian authorities have yielded no relief. On July 12, the family received a call from Kishore, stating that he was being physically assaulted, psychologically tortured, and forced to sign documents,” Durai Vaiko told reporters here.

He said Kishore is currently undergoing military training against his will and is expected to be deployed to the frontline within days. “If sent to war, he may not survive,” the MP claimed.

Kishore’s parents, Saravanan and Bhama, who were also present at the press meet, said they had sold their land to send their son to study medicine in Russia.

"Now, he is imprisoned. We received a voice message stating that he would be sent to the war front on August 2. We appeal to both governments to rescue and bring him back to Tamil Nadu immediately," they said.