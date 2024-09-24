MDNIY, Assam Rifles sign MoU to foster holistic wellness through yoga

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Specially tailored yoga programmes to meet the specific physical and mental health needs of Assam Rifles personnel will be integrated into their training sessions, according to an official statement.

Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) said on Tuesday that it has signed an agreement with Assam Rifles to integrate yoga into the wellness and training programmes, the statement read.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between MDNIY Director Kashinath Samagandi and Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, Additional Director General of Assam Rifles.

"We propose a three-day workshop for the medical doctors of Assam Rifles to equip them with the skills to manage stress, identify common disorders, and detect early signs of diabetes, thereby extending the benefits of yoga to those in need," Samagandi said in a statement.

Bainsla mentioned the collaboration with MDNIY for yoga programmes will enhance the overall well-being and resilience of the personnel.

As per the MoU, MDNIY will design and deliver tailored yoga programmes to meet the specific physical and mental health needs of Assam Rifles personnel.

These programmes will focus on enhancing physical endurance, mental alertness, and stress management, critical skills for personnel deployed in demanding terrains and high-pressure situations.

As part of the agreement, MDNIY will conduct workshops, seminars, and training sessions at various Assam Rifles training centres across the country.

Additionally, research studies will be undertaken to assess the impact of yoga on both the physical and psychological well-being of the personnel.

Region-specific yoga protocols will also be explored to address the diverse climatic and geographical conditions wherein Assam Rifles operates, MDNIY added.