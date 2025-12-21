MDNIY organises meditation sessions to mark 'World Meditation Day'

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), under the Ayush Ministry, celebrated World Meditation Day on Sunday by organizing specialised meditation sessions that brought together eminent scholars, Yoga practitioners, and enthusiasts.

The event underscored the convergence of ancient Yogic wisdom and modern medical science in addressing the growing global burden of stress.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY, highlighted the clinical relevance of meditation in today's competitive world.

He noted that nearly 60-70 per cent of stress is occupational in nature and stressed the need to align body and mind through techniques prescribed in the 'Patanjala Yogasutra'.

Referring to contemporary research, he explained that neuroimaging studies show Om chanting reduces activity in the amygdala -- the brain's centre for fear and negative emotions -- by activating the prefrontal cortex, which regulates emotional responses.

An fMRI study has demonstrated significant deactivation of the amygdala during loud 'Om' chanting compared to the resting state.

He further cited findings from AIIMS, Delhi, indicating that Yoga Nidra produces measurable changes in brain activity associated with deep relaxation and emotional regulation, thereby reducing stress and systemic inflammation.

Representing the spiritual lineage of meditation, Swami Muktimayananda of the Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi, encouraged participants to turn inward for lasting peace.

He emphasized that calming mental fluctuations begins with self-understanding and recognition of one's true nature -- Sat Chit Anand Swaroop -- grounded in love and compassion.

He also stressed adherence to 'Yama' and 'Niyama' to overcome ego, jealousy, and unfulfilled desires that disturb inner harmony.

The programme featured practical demonstrations of various meditation techniques, aimed at equipping participants with effective tools to enhance mental and emotional resilience. The event concluded with a collective pledge to incorporate meditation into daily life to promote the vision of a "Healthy Mind, Healthy India."