MDNIY welcomes special guests from Ayush Ministry on eve of Independence Day

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) on Thursday welcomed special guests from the Ministry of Ayush invited in recognition of their significant contributions to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations held on June 21, officials said.

The visit took place on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY, expressed gratitude to the government of India for inviting these distinguished guests to the national celebrations.

He said that yoga, having emerged as a global phenomenon, carries the responsibility of being preserved and promoted in its authentic form.

Emphasising the holistic approach of Yoga, Samagandi highlighted the importance of diet (ahara), lifestyle (vihara), and behaviour (achara-vichara) in daily practice.

He also presented an overview of the institute's ongoing activities through a detailed presentation, an Ayush ministry statement said.

N K Kansara, principal consultant, Yoga Certification Board (YCB), briefed the guests on the progress and achievements of the YCB.

The interactive session provided a platform for the participants to share experiences and perspectives on the relevance of yoga in contemporary life, a statement said.

Later in the day, a farmer delegation invited by the Ministry of Ayush in recognition of their role in the medicinal plants sector visited MDNIY.

The delegation participated in a short yoga break (Y-Break) session and experienced its benefits. The Y-Break initiative has already benefitted over 8.68 lakh government employees across the country, the statement said.

The two delegations, comprising over 350 guests, were taken on a guided tour of MDNIY to familiarise them with its facilities, academic programmes, and ongoing initiatives, it stated Md Taiyab Alam, chief and development officer, MDNIY, and Dr I N Acharya, programme officer, along with faculty members and staff were present during the visit.

The event reflected the shared ethos of independence and the timeless values of yoga -- discipline, harmony, and service to the nation.

The visit not only enriched the Independence Day celebrations but also promoted the integration of yogic principles into daily life, reinforcing the message of unity, peace, and national well-being, the statement said. PTI PLB ARI ARI