Me, my community maligned for 200 days, says Munde on acrimony post Beed sarpanch murder

Thane, Jul 27 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Sunday called for "inclusive politics" while decrying divisive caste-based attacks and discrimination.

In an apparent reference to the December 9 murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, which triggered nationwide outrage, and the acrimonious political battle that followed on the issue, Munde claimed he and his Vanjari community were "maligned for 200 days".

Santosh Deshmukh, sarpanch of Massajog in Beed, was abducted, tortured and murdered on December 9 last year for opposing an extortion bid on a firm helming a windmill project there.

The arrest of Walmik Karad, a close aide of Munde, in the case led to strident demands from the opposition and even some leaders of the ruling Mahayuti that the Parli MLA be dropped from the state cabinet. Munde quit on March 4 this year.

The case took casteist overtones as well because Deshmukh was a Maratha, while most of those held were from the Vanjari community, and also bestowed infamy on Beed as an alleged hotbed of politically-linked crime.

"We were maligned for 200 days. Me, my parents, my children, my soil. But we won't respond with hatred to those who hate us. The day it is our turn to do politics by dividing castes, we will give up politics. There is need for inclusive politics," Munde said addressing an event of the Vanjari Samaj here.

Hailing the vision of BJP leader late Gopinath Munde, the Parli MLA asserted struggle is in the blood of the community and it will continue to fight for justice till the end.

Ruing the misuse of caste identity to target merit-based selections, Munde said, "Those who object to our dignity and merit must stop now. I won't tolerate it anymore." Munde's statements come amid speculation that he could make a return to the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet soon.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, in a possible reference to the sarpanch murder case, had said Munde will be given an "opportunity" if he is absolved in the "inquiry" against him.

Among those who took part in the event here were former principal secretary Sumant Bhange, who played a key role in drafting the state government's decision to provide Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community, and renowned ophthalmologist Dr Tatyarao Lahane. PTI COR BNM