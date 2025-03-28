MEA archives project to update digitised records into modern format inaugurated

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) A project linked with the MEA Archives to update the digitised records into modern format and to make them searchable that was completed successfully in a record time of four months was inaugurated on Friday.
Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar inaugurated the revamped digitisation project by the Archives & Records Management Division, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "The project to update the digitised records into modern format and to make them searchable was completed successfully in a record time of four months. This initiative marks a major milestone in modernising internal data management, ensuring greater efficiency, security, and accessibility across departments," it said.
This advancement reflects the ministry's commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology in its workflow, the MEA said. PTI KND RHL