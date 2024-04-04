MEA asks Indians seeking jobs in Cambodia to thoroughly check background of employers

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) The external affairs ministry on Thursday cautioned Indian nationals against falling prey to human traffickers promising lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia.

Advertisment

In an advisory, the ministry called upon Indians looking at job opportunities in the Southeast Asian country to thoroughly check the background of the prospective employer.

"It has come to attention that Indian nationals, lured by fake promises of lucrative job opportunities in Cambodia, are falling into the trap of human traffickers," it said.

The ministry said these Indian nationals are "coerced" to undertake online financial scams and other illegal activities.

"Indian nationals intending to visit Cambodia for employment are cautioned to do so only through authorised agents. It is also advised that the background of the prospective employer in Cambodia is checked thoroughly," it said.

"In the meantime, the ministry of external affairs, through our mission in Phnom Penh, is working closely with the Cambodian authorities to address the issue as well as provide continuous assistance to the affected Indian nationals," it added. PTI MPB ZMN