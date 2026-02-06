MEA aware of abduction of 5 Indians in Mali; efforts on for safe, early release: Govt to Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is aware of the abduction of five Indian nationals who were working at a power project in Mali, and the Indian embassy in Bamako has taken up the matter with the Mali government and is coordinating with local authorities for their safe and early release, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written response to a query, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said on November 6 last year, a group of armed assailants attacked a labour camp in Kobri village in Kayes region of Mali, and abducted five Indian technicians who were staying there.

The MEA was asked whether the Indian government is aware of the reported abduction of five Indian nationals, hailing from Tamil Nadu, who were working at an electrification project in Mali.

The query also sought details of the diplomatic steps taken by the government, including coordination with the Indian embassy in Bamako, the capital of Mali, and international agencies, to ensure their safe and early release.

"The ministry is aware of the abduction of five Indian nationals, who were working on an electrification project in Mali, employed by M/s Sri Vinayaka Power Engineering, a sub-contractor of Transrail Lighting Ltd," the reply read.

The Government of India, through its embassy in Bamako, has taken up the matter with the Mali government and is "coordinating with Malian authorities for safe and early release of the abducted Indian nationals", the reply added.

"The Government of Mali has assured of its cooperation for the safe release of Indian nationals. Further, the Embassy of India, Bamako, is in regular contact with the employer of the abducted five Indian nationals. The ministry has also been in communication with the Embassy of Mali in India in this regard," the MoS stated.

The MEA was also asked whether any communication has been received from the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board or the Tamil Nadu government regarding this incident.

"Yes, the Government of India has received a communication from the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Board regarding the five Indian nationals and conveyed to them steps taken by the government for their safe and early release," the reply said.

The Union government is in close coordination with relevant host governments to facilitate appropriate security arrangements for Indian nationals working in high risk regions abroad, the MoS added.

"In situations where the security environment poses potential risks, Indian missions issue advisories, alerting Indian citizens to exercise caution and follow safety measures. Missions remain in regular communication with Indian employers and community representatives to monitor developments and ensure the continued safety and well being of Indian nationals," the Lok Sabha was told. PTI KND ARB ARB