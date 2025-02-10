MEA budget cut: Chidambaram wonders if FM doing an Elon Musk on Jaishankar

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Claiming that the budgetary allocation of the Ministry of External Affairs has been reduced every year, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday wondered if Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is doing an Elon Musk on the external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Initiating discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, Chidambaram sought to know the reasons for the reduction in allocations for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and if the government is closing down embassies and consulates and shrinking India's presence across the world.

"The finance minister has asked this house to appropriate Rs 20,517 crore for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Usually, the MEA doesn't figure in her Budget speech... In 2023-24, the past year we allocated Rs 28,915 crore. In the current year, the revised estimate is Rs 25,277 crore, almost Rs 3,600 crore less in the current year," Chidambaram pointed out.

He further said, "For the next year the finance minister is asking for only Rs 20,517 crore, another Rs 5,300 crore less." In jest, Chidambaram said, "I wish the external affairs minister (S Jaishankar) is here. I suspect that, and I hope not, I suspect that the finance minister is doing an 'Elon Musk' on the external affairs minister", drawing laughter in the Upper House.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is in charge of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) set up by President Donald Trump after winning his second term to cut government expenditure, and run it more efficiently and in a financially viable manner.

Chidambaram further said, "Somebody must explain, are we shrinking our world presence? Are we closing down embassies? Are we closing down consulates? Be that as it may." PTI RKL MR