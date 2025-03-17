MEA constituted 'gender budget cell': Govt to parliamentary panel

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The government has informed a parliamentary panel that it has established a "gender budget cell" which has been tasked with evaluating gender-related contributions of projects implemented by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Also, the Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, in its report has recommended that the MEA should establish a "comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework" for all ongoing and upcoming development projects.

The 'Fifth Report of the Committee on External Affairs (2024-25) on Demands for Grants (2025-26)' was presented in Parliament on Monday.

On committee's specific question on incorporation of the dimension of gender budgeting in proposing the budgetary demands, it has been submitted that the ministry has "constituted a gender budget cell, which has been tasked with evaluating gender-related contributions of projects implemented by the ministry", the report said.

A data collection exercise with respect to the gender-related aspects of the projects, has been undertaken and the data is presently being analysed with a view to initiating further action based on the analysis. In this regard, two officers of the gender budget cell were also trained on gender budgeting in Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the panel was told.

The committee said it acknowledges the efforts made by the MEA in establishing a gender budget cell to assess and incorporate gender-related dimensions into the ministry’s budgetary processes, according to the report.

The initiative to evaluate the gender-related contributions of projects implemented by the ministry is a "commendable step" towards aligning the ministry's budgetary framework with India's broader commitment to gender equality and inclusive development, it said.

However, the committee in its report has observed that while the ministry has undertaken a data collection exercise to evaluate the gender-related aspects of its projects, "the data is still under analysis, and further action is awaited".

"Given the growing global recognition of gender equality as a cornerstone of sustainable development, it is imperative that the gender dimension be integrated into the ministry's projects and budgetary demands in a more structured and timely manner," the panel said.

The ministry should accelerate the analysis of the gender-related data it has collected and develop a "concrete action plan" to ensure that gender budgeting is systematically incorporated into all relevant projects and schemes, it said.

Furthermore, the committee has urged the MEA to expand the capacity of the gender budget cell and ensure that it is adequately resourced to carry out this essential work effectively.

The parliamentary panel also commended the ministry for increased representation of women in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), with women officers constituting 39.39 per cent of the 2024 batch.

"The appointment of 15 lady officers as Heads of Missions is a notable step towards promoting gender equality at the senior-most levels of the ministry. Additionally, the establishment of the gender budget cell, the implementation of mentorship programmes and the provision of creche facilities for employees are positive initiatives that reflect the ministry’s commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment for women," it added.

However, the panel said it believes that further efforts are necessary to enhance gender equality, not only in terms of representation, but, also in terms of professional advancement, particularly in senior and decision-making roles.

The budget estimate (BE) for the MEA for 2025-26 has been reduced to Rs 20,516.61 crore, reflecting a decrease of 7.39 per cent compared to the BE for 2024-25 and 18.83 per cent compared to the revised estimate for 2024-25, it said.

In its report, the panel also urged the ministry to "improve its budget forecasting process to ensure better alignment between projected and actual expenditures, especially given the increasing number of new missions and consulates abroad".

The committee has also hailed the MEA for its efforts to implement and monitor its development cooperation projects effectively.

"The creation of a dedicated Project Management Unit, the establishment of an online dashboard system for tracking project progress, and the active involvement of both Indian and host country stakeholders in project implementation are all positive steps in ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of India’s development assistance. "However, the committee emphasises the need for more robust and transparent monitoring mechanisms to ensure the optimal utilisation of resources and timely execution of projects," the report said.

The Committee on External Affairs (2024-25) recommended that the ministry should "establish a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation framework for all ongoing and upcoming development projects".

The panel also said it has selected the subject 'Indian Diaspora Overseas including NRIs, PIOs, OCIs and Migrant Workers: All Aspects of their Conditions and Welfare, including the Status of the Emigration Bill' for detailed examination and report during their current term.

"A more detailed report on schemes and programmes for welfare of Indian diaspora will be presented to the Parliament shortly," it said.