MEA officials to brief External Affairs Committee on Bangladesh situation on Dec 11: Tharoor

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Ministry of External Affairs officials will brief the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the situation in Bangladesh on December 11, panel's chairperson Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday, expressing concern over the "troubling" developments in the neighbouring country.

Tharoor's remarks come days after India noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Hindu spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das, and urged authorities in the neighbouring country to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all other minority groups.

Asked whether the panel has sought a briefing from the MEA on the Bangladesh situation, Tharoor said, "Yes, we have, we will be having a briefing on Bangladesh in a couple of weeks time on December 11. Next week, there are pending issues on which the foreign secretary will brief us on." Speaking on the Bangladesh situation, Tharoor said, "It seems very grave and troubling. All Indians will be concerned because it is a next door neighbour whose well-being we are concerned about.

"It is not only the foreign ministry that is keeping an eye on the situation, all concerned Indians are worried about some of the reports coming in from Bangladesh. So, we will follow it very closely," the former minister of state for external affairs told reporters outside Parliament.

Bangladesh’s minority Hindus, which constitute only about 8 per cent of the 170 million population, have faced over 200 attacks in 50-odd districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government on August 5.

Things took a turn for the worse this week after Hindu spiritual leader Das was arrested in a sedition case. He was later denied bail by a court, triggering protests by community members in various locations, including the capital Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Das was a member of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and was recently expelled.

Tharoor also talked about the External Affairs Committee's meeting on Wednesday and said problems of diaspora and immigrants were discussed.

"Problems of the labourers going abroad, the people being trafficked, the domestic workers who are having problems, the need for a new immigration bill, all of these issues were discussed yesterday and because so many MPs have issues involving their constituents facing problems abroad...We had a very good turnout 22 MPs," Tharoor said. PTI ASK RHL