Meagre 3.1 per cent rise in Andhra excise revenues point to 'leakage, corruption': YSRCP

Amaravati, Sep 17 (PTI) The YSRCP on Wednesday alleged that only a meagre rise of 3.1 per cent in excise revenues were registered in the first five months of FY26 at Rs 6,993 crore, hinting at "revenue leakage" and loss to exchequer due to alleged "widespread corruption".

The opposition party asserted that revenue grew by only 3.1 per cent despite the TDP-led NDA government privatising liquor retail operations, increasing the number of shops, allegedly encouraging "illegal belt shops and reintroducing illegal permit rooms".

"The growth of revenues is only 3.10 percent. Greater revenue growth to the tune of around 10 percent, could have been achieved in normal course even if all the policy changes were not carried out. This very clearly showcases the revenues leakage on account of the widespread corruption causing loss to (the) State exchequer," said YSRCP in a post on 'X'.

According to YSRCP, the policy changes it highlighted were in effect during the first five months of fiscal 2025-26 while such changes didn't exist during the corresponding five months of FY25.

Therefore, one would assume that the growth of excise revenues during the first five months of this financial year would be significantly higher than the excise revenues during the first five months of previous financial year, it said, but noted that such a development did not occur.

Citing the Comptroller and Auditor General's (CAG) figures, the YSRCP said Andhra Pradesh excise revenues were Rs 6,782 crore in the first five months of fiscal 2024-25.

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the TDP.