Meant to emphasize shared history, not to ignore challenges from terror: Pitroda on 'felt at home in Pak' remark

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) With the BJP attacking the Congress over his "felt at home" in Pakistan remarks, Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda on Friday said he only meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds and not to ignore the pain, conflict, or the grave challenges India faces from terror and geopolitical tensions.

Pitroda said if his words have caused confusion or hurt, he wants to clarify that his aim was never to belittle anyone's suffering or undermine legitimate concerns but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself and is seen by others.

The BJP demanded an apology from Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi over Pitroda's "felt at home" in Pakistan remarks, branding those as "anti-national".

The BJP's attack came after Pitroda, in an interview reportedly said, "Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighbourhood. Can we really substantially improve our relationship with our neighbourhood - they are all small, they all need help, they are all going through difficult times and there is no need to fight. Of course there is a problem of violence, of course there is a problem of terrorism, all this is there but at the end of the day in that neighbourhood there is a common gene pool." "I went to Pakistan and I must tell you I felt at home. I went to Bangladesh, I have been to Nepal and I feel at home, I don't feel like I am in a foreign country," he reportedly said.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari termed Pitroda's comments an "insult" to Indian soldiers and the people of the country, and alleged that the Congress leader had "glorified" Pakistan at the behest of Rahul Gandhi.

After the BJP's attack, Pitroda, in a statement posted on X, said that in light of recent discussions, he wishes to clarify his remarks and put them in the full context of his interview.

"My intention has always been to call attention to the realities we face: concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India's role - both in its neighborhood and globally.

"When I said that I often felt 'at home' visiting neighboring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds - not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions," Pitroda said.

Likewise, he said when he challenged the 'Vishwaguru' narrative and said that it's a myth that India is always on everyone's mind, he was cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance.

"Foreign policy must be based on real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability - not bravado or optics. We need to defend democracy: ensuring free, fair elections; strengthening institutions; empowering youth; protecting minority rights; resisting polarization. These are not partisan issues - they go to the heart of what and who we are as a nation," Pitroda said.

"If my words have caused confusion or hurt, I want to clarify that my aim was never to belittle anyone's suffering or undermine legitimate concerns but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself - and is seen - by others," he said.

Moving forward, Pitroda said he remains committed to transparency, respectful dialogue, and working towards a future where "we strengthen institutions, civil society, safety, and security, so our actions truly live up to our ideals".

At a press conference, Bhandari said, "It is not Sam Pitroda's statement. It is the policy and intent of Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and the Gandhi-Vadra family. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had also said that he wants to fight against the Indian State.... The Gandhi-Vadra family's heart lives in terrorist Pakistan." "The Gandhi-Vadra family should apologise to the brave soldiers of the country for Pitroda's statement," he said. PTI ASK ZMN