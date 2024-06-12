MEA's Pardeshi represents India at high-level conference on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Muktesh Pardeshi, a secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has represented India at a high-level conference in Jordan's Amman on urgent humanitarian response for Gaza during which he highlighted New Delhi's ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts.

Pardeshi is Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa & Overseas Indian Affairs) in the ministry.

"Secy (CPV & OIA) @MukteshPardeshi represented India at the High Level Conference in Amman on 'Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza'. The conference was co-hosted by H.M. @KingAbdullahII of Jordan, President @AlsisiOfficial of Egypt & UNSG @antonioguterres. Secretary highlighted India’s ongoing humanitarian, capacity building and developmental efforts," the MEA said in a post on X.

"India's development assistance to Palestine over the years has reached close to USD 120 mn. As part of its annual commitment, India would be disbursing an amount of USD 2.5 mn to @UNRWA for relief works soon," it also said. PTI KND NB NB