Measures taken for successful Chandrayaan-3 soft landing: Ex-ISRO Chairman K Sivan

Bengaluru: ISRO has taken corrective measures after the failed bid to soft-land on the Moon nearly four years ago, and is expecting a successful touch down on the lunar surface with Chandrayaan-3, its former Chairman K Sivan said on Friday.

Advertisment

Noting that it is going to be a challenging job, Sivan told PTI, "This is a very important launch, and we have done it successfully." After the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, he said that expectations in India from the ambitious venture are very high.

"Last time we could not do the landing mission (Chandrayaan-2) successfully. So, this time we are attempting (again). We have planned with all corrective measures. The launch happened today successfully. So, that way the first phase is over successfully," Sivan, who was the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman during the Chandrayaan-2 mission, said by phone from the Sriharikota spaceport.

"Moon landing is not an easy job. It's a challenging job...(but) we are expecting that we will land successfully," he added.