Measures will be implemented to resolve landslides on Thamarassery pass: Gadkari to Priyanka

Wayanad(Kerala), Nov 19 (PTI) Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has informed Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that steps have been taken to implement long and short-term remedial measures to resolve the landslide problems at the Thamarassery pass, the party said in a statement.

Priyanka had written to Gadkari about the issue after landslides had disrupted traffic on the pass, a major route connecting Wayanad with the nearby Kozhikode district, for several days in August.

She had sought a study by an expert committee to find a permanent solution to the problem, the party statement said.

In his letter to the Congress MP, the Union Minister said that an expert committee appointed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had visited the pass in October and submitted its report.

The expert panel has recommended immediate and long-term measures to prevent landslides and strengthen the terrain and based on them, instructions have been issued to the Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) to carry out the necessary action, Gadkari informed Priyanka in his letter, the statement said.

He also informed the Congress MP that the PWD has been instructed to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) as per the recommendations of the expert panel in order to permanently resolve the issue, it said. PTI HMP ROH