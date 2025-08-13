Meat ban: Nashik and Malegaon civic bodies announce closure of abattoirs on Independence Day

Nashik, Aug 13 (PTI) The municipal corporations of Nashik and Malegaon have announced the closure of slaughterhouses on Independence Day, joining the list of other urban bodies which have come up with similar restrictions in Maharashtra.

All slaughterhouses in municipal corporation limits will remain closed on the occasion of Independence Day. No one should slaughter animals on that day. Violators will face legal action, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) stated.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) issued a similar order on August 12, stating that in view of various religious festivals, all private abattoirs and shops selling meat of chickens, goats, and buffaloes, will remain closed on the occasions of Independence Day and Shikrishna Jayanti on August 15, Jain Paryushan Parva on August 20, and on Ganesh Chaturthi and Jain Sanvastari on August 27.

This decision has been taken as per the guidance of the Union and state governments, it said.

Violation of the order will invite action under the Maharashtra Municipal Act 1949, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Maharashtra Police Act 1951, and other laws. The punishment includes cancellation of the licence, hefty fine, and other legal action, the order stated.

Municipal corporations in Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Kalyan-Dombivli have issued similar orders, kicking up a political row. PTI COR NSK