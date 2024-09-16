Meat worth Rs 4 lakh seized in Dombivali, accused manage to flee

Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) Thane police have seized meat worth Rs 4 lakh from a tempo and have sent it for analysis, a police official said on Monday.

The tempo was intercepted on Sunday on a tip off at Golavali in Dombivali, though its occupants managed to flee, the Manpada police station official said.

"The tempo and a car trailing it have been seized. Efforts are on to arrest the persons behind this illegal transportation of meat. They have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Municipal Corporation Act and Motor Vehicles Act," he added. PTI COR BNM