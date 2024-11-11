Mechanic dies, army soldier wounded in motorcycle accident in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) A 40-year-old mechanic died and an army soldier injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway near Ahimane Bazaar here, police said on Monday.

The collision took place late Sunday evening between two bikes being ridden by the mechanic and the soldier, they said.

The soldier was taken to the Government Medical College in Sultanpur, where he was referred to Command Hospital in Lucknow.

Kotwali Dehat Police Station SHO Satyendra Kumar Singh said Samarjit, the mechanic, was on his way home, when he had a head-on collision with another motorcycle, a Royal Enfield, in front of the Shiva temple near Ahimane Bazaar on the highway. He died on the spot.

The soldier was identified as Vinod Yadav, a resident of Amethi district. PTI COR NAV VN VN