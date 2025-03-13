Mechanic dies as AC compressor explodes during repair in Delhi's Shahdara

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old mechanic died after an air-conditioner compressor blasted while repairing in Delhi's Shahdara, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened in Krishna Nagar area on Wednesday around 4 pm, they said.

The man, who worked at a local shop, was repairing the ac at a home when its compressor exploded, fatally injuring him, an officer said.

The mechanic succumbed during treatment at a hospital, he said.

A purported video of the incident also went viral on social media showing the outer unit of the AC explode, severely injuring the mechanic. PTI SSJ BM SSJ NB NB