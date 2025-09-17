Mechanic electrocuted while repairing combine harvester in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A 30-year-old mechanic died of electrocution while repairing a combine harvester in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Two others, including the machine's driver, sustained burn injuries in the incident that took place on Tuesday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi said the accident occurred in Jamui village where a large combine harvester -- a machine used to harvest crops like wheat and paddy -- was parked for repairs.

"When mechanic Rajiv Kumar climbed onto the machine, he came in contact with an overhead electric line. The current spread through the entire machine," the SP told PTI.

He said the machine's driver, Hansmukh, and Ankur, the son of the combine's owner, who were also on the machine at the time, were injured due to electric shock.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and admitted the injured to hospital where Rajiv Kumar was declared dead. The other two are undergoing treatment, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem, police said.