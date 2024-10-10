Mechanic from Karnataka wins Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery worth Rs 25 cr

Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) This year’s Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery winner, which fetches a prize money of Rs 25 crore, is won by a mechanic from Mandya district in Karnataka.

“I have been purchasing lottery tickets for almost 15 years now. Finally, I have won,” Altaf told PTI Videos in Kalpetta, Wayanad on Thursday.

He was in Wayanad to cash his lottery ticket and complete other formalities.

He said he usually goes to Wayanad to visit his childhood friend who lives in Meenangadi every now and then.

“Whenever I visited him, I used to buy the ticket,” said Altaf.

At the draw held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, the winning number, TG 43422, sold by SJ Lucky Centre in Panamaram in Wayanad was chosen.

According to officials, last year too the bumper prize went outside the state. It was awarded to four joint winners from Tirupur in Tamil Nadu.

After all tax deductions, the winner will get approximately Rs 13 crore in hand. PTI JR ROH