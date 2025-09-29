Mechanic killed while repairing building lift

Mumbai, Sept 29 (PTI) A 20-year-old mechanic was killed while repairing a lift in a high-rise in Mumbai on Monday, police said.

Taleeb Khan was working on the 12th floor of the Novelty Heights building in Mahim in the afternoon when someone from a lower floor summoned the lift, unaware that it was under maintenance.

Khan suffered fatal injury to his head as he was dragged in the lift shaft to the second floor, police said. Residents of the building informed the police and fire brigade, an official said.

The deceased was hired for the job by the residential society through a company.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting investigations. PTI ZA NSK