Mechanised sewer cleaning: Maharashtra govt to relax minimum service duration for workers

Mumbai, July 30 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce the minimum service duration for sanitation workers under a programme aimed at transitioning sewer hole cleaning to a mechanised mode, to 20 years from the existing 25-year norm.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review issues concerning sanitation workers. He instructed Urban Development Department officials to tweak the minimum service criterion, an official release stated.

The 'Manhole to Machinehole' programme promotes mechanised cleaning of sewers, septic tanks, and drainage lines through the procurement of modern vehicles, robotic units, and sanitation tools.

The initiative aims to reduce the human interface in sewer cleaning, and manpower will be used only for supervisory work.

An outlay of Rs 504 crore has been approved for the scheme, with Rs 100 crore allocated through supplementary demand in the 2024-25 monsoon session. Procurement of machinery and emergency vehicles has begun.

The agencies involved will be responsible for maintaining these vehicles for three years and must also train sanitation workers to operate them, officials said.

Pawar directed all municipal corporations and councils to strictly implement the government resolution (GR) based on the Lad-Page Committee's recommendations.

Non-compliance will attract action, he said.

Pawar stated that civic bodies should submit detailed reports on the number of sanitation workers working in their respective jurisdictions to the Urban Development Department.

The Maharashtra government provides free housing units to sanitation workers either upon retirement or to their legal heirs in the event of death during service under the Babasaheb Ambedkar Shram Safalya Awas Yojana. PTI MR NSK