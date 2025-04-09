Mechanism for judicial accountability need of the hour: Cong resolution

Ahmedabad, Apr 9 (PTI) Terming as "alarming" the alleged discovery of a large amount of cash from the residence of a high court judge, the Congress on Wednesday said a mechanism for judicial accountability, without compromising judicial independence, is the need of the hour.

The 'Nyaypath' resolution adopted by the Congress at the AICC session here on the banks of the Sabarmati river, made are reference to the row over the recovery of "four to five semi-burnt sacks" of Indian currency notes after a fire incident in March at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma, who has since been transferred to Allahabad High Court.

"The malady of attack on every institution and compromising its sanctity,by force or by allurement, by the powers that are, has not spared even the Judiciary.

"The recent incident of recovery of cash from the residence of a Judge is indeed alarming," the AICC resolution said.

"While the Congress recognises that an independent judiciary is intrinsic to the protection of Constitutional principles and democracy, it is also true that Judiciary must set safeguards and standards for accountability," the resolution said.

"A mechanism for Judicial accountability, without compromising Judicial independence, is the need of the hour," it said.

The government last month had notified the transfer of Justice Varma to his parent Allahabad High Court, the order coming amid a row over the alleged discovery of a huge amount of cash from his official residence in New Delhi.

Recommending his transfer, the Supreme Court Collegium had asserted the move was separate from an in-house probe ordered by the top court over the alleged discovery of cash from Justice Varma's home after a fire incident on the night of Holi, March 14.

On March 21, the Supreme Court said Delhi High Court Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya had initiated an in-house inquiry against Justice Varma and there was a separate proposal to transfer him.

Justice Varma has "unequivocally" denied any cash being placed in a storeroom on his residential premises either by him or any of his family members while "strongly denouncing the suggestion that the alleged cash belonged" to them.

He said the allegations of cash discovery from his official residence clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign him. PTI ASK SKC RT RT