Mechukha Valley in Arunachal receives season's first snowfall

Itanagar, Feb 3 (PTI) Mechukha Valley in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district received the season's first snowfall on Saturday, bringing delight to locals and tourists.

The snowfall started on Friday night and continued through Saturday morning, blanketing the entire town in a pristine white layer of snow.

Mechukha residents revelled in the snowy landscape with mountains, trees and buildings adorned in glistening snow.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed delight at the season’s first snowfall at Mechuka.

"Mesmerising Mechuka! Covered with white snow carpet, the landscape in Shi Yomi district offers a picturesque escape into nature's winter wonderland.

Come visit Arunachal Pradesh, where countless nature's gifts await your appreciation," he said on X.

The chief minister, in another social media post, shared a few snapshots of snowfall in Anini in Dibang Valley district.

"Anini in Dibang Valley has transformed into a mesmerising winter wonderland blanketed in snow. Stunning landscapes with their undulating hills and dense forests have created a serene and picturesque scene. Do come and enjoy the breathtaking panorama," the chief minister said.

Heavy snowfall has also been reported from Tawang district of the northeastern state, an official said.

Sela Pass in the district has also been experiencing heavy snowfall in the past few days, he added. PTI COR BDC