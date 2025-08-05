Medals of slain Army captain presented to Garhwal Rifles, to be displayed in museum

Port Blair, Aug 5 (PTI) The family of slain Army officer Captain Chander Narain Singh on Tuesday presented all service medals awarded to him to the Garhwal Rifles, an infantry regiment.

A defence statement said that the medals of the Maha Vir Chakra awardee were received by Lt Gen Dinesh Singh Rana, Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), at a programme held at Dharamshala.

Lt Gen Rana is also the Colonel of the Garhwal Rifles and Garhwal Scouts.

The medals of the slain officer will be displayed at the Garhwal Rifles Regimental Centre Museum in Lansdowne, Uttarakhand, the statement said.

The medals were presented by the deceased's brother Sukhdev Singh on his 60th death anniversary.

On August 5, 1965, during the Indo-Pak War, Capt Chander Narain Singh of the 2nd Battalion of the Garhwal Rifles made the supreme sacrifice while fighting Pakistani infiltrators.

In his address, Lt Gen Rana paid a heartfelt tribute to Capt CN Singh’s family for their noble gesture in presenting the medals to the Regiment.

He described Capt CN Singh as a true embodiment of valour, leadership, and sacrifice, whose legend will continue to inspire generations of Indian youth and future soldiers.

For his extraordinary courage, leadership, and unwavering devotion to duty, he was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra, India's second-highest gallantry award.