Meddling by foreign legislators in India's internal matters is unacceptable: APSCC

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee in Kashmir hit out at the British Labour Party leader Tanmanjeet Dhesi on Thursday for interfering in internal matters of India, according to an official statement.

Advertisment

Dhesi, in the UK House of Commons, demanded a probe into the role of the British Government led by Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in 'Operation Blue Star' in 1984.

"We do not appreciate meddling by foreign governments and legislators in the internal affairs of our country," APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said in a statement.

Raina said the Sikh community has always been critical of the Pakistan establishment's statements regarding India, especially when it concerns the affairs of the minorities in the country.

Advertisment

"The same holds true with the views expressed by the British MP even though he belongs to the Sikh community. Issues raised by foreign leaders about our nation are rejected by every Indian national," he added.

Raina said there can be political and economic disparities in the country but "we will fight the same democratically. We will never accept any interference from neighbouring countries." PTI MIJ HIG HIG