Medha Patkar denied entry to Odisha's Rayagada amid protests over bauxite mining

Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) Social activist Medha Patkar was on Thursday morning not allowed to enter Odisha's Rayagada district, which has been witnessing protests over bauxite mining.

As soon as Patkar arrived at the Rayagada railway station early in the morning, she was served an order, prohibiting her entry to the district for a period of two months from June 4.

The restriction is imposed on about two dozen activists, including the 'Narmada Bachao' leader.

"...there is a reasonable apprehension that their movement and presence in Rayagada district may lead to deterioration of law and order, disturb public peace and hinder the smooth conduct of administration affairs and development process in the district," said the order, signed by district collector Parul Patawari.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Patkar and some other activists were scheduled to attend a function organised by 'Maa Mati Mali Surakshya Manch', which has been leading the protest against bauxite mining in Rayagada and Koraput districts.

Speaking to reporters while being escorted to a waiting vehicle, which took her to the border of the district, Patkar said, "I am not a terrorist whose presence will create a problem for the people. I am a citizen of the country. We are not against development, but demand for the progress of the nation in a sustainable manner." Narendra Mohanty, an associate of the activist, said she is on a three-day visit to the state.

After being denied entry to Rayagada, she will go to Berhampur in the Ganjam district. She is also scheduled to attend a programme in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, he said.

Around 240 police personnel have been deployed in Kashipur, the epicentre of the agitation in Rayagada, officials said.