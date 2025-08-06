Medhavi Skills University inks pact with BoAT-WR to promote skill-based higher education

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Medhavi Skills University (MSU) on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Board of Apprenticeship Training Western Region (BoAT-WR), Mumbai, an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Education, to promote skill-based higher education.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), inked recently, will help open a direct route for young Indians from marginalised backgrounds to secure dignified careers, MSU, a deemed university, said in a statement.

The agreement also gives an opportunity to students to undertake paid, government-recognised apprenticeship, allowing learners from engineering, hospitality, digital services and emerging skilling domains to earn stipends, accumulate workplace experience and collect university credits, which can be uploaded to the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC).

"This is a watershed moment for the industry-aligned higher education. Our students will now earn, learn and get credits in one seamless track that the nation's employers trust," MSU founder-Chancellor Pravesh Dudani added. PTI SM GK