Media bodies condemn 'exclusion' of women journalists in Afghan minister's presser

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Media bodies on Saturday condemned the "exclusion" of women journalists at a press conference held by Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at the Afghan Embassy here.

The Editors Guild of India and the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) termed the act as highly discriminatory, which cannot be justified, citing diplomatic privilege under the Vienna Convention.

"While diplomatic premises may claim protection under the Vienna Convention, that cannot justify blatant gender discrimination in press access on Indian soil," the Guild said in a statement.

"Whether or not the MEA coordinated the event, it is deeply troubling that such a discriminatory exclusion was allowed to proceed without objection," the Guild said.

The IWPC urged the government of India to take this matter up with the Afghan Embassy to ensure that such gender-based exclusion in media briefings does not occur in the future.

The opposition on Saturday termed the absence of female journalists from Muttaqi's press conference "unacceptable" and "an insult to women", and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify his position on the matter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said if the prime minister's recognition of women's rights is not just convenient posturing from one election to the other, how has this "insult to some of India's most competent women been allowed in our country".

The Congress said it was shocking and unacceptable that the government of India agreed to the "ban on female journalists" at the presser in Delhi.

On Friday, Muttaqi side-stepped a direct question on the plight of women in Afghanistan, but said every country has its own customs, laws and principles, and there should be respect for them.

He claimed that the overall situation in Afghanistan has improved significantly since the Taliban came to power in August 2021.

Muttaqi pointed out that some 200 to 400 people died in Afghanistan every day before the Taliban started ruling the country.

"In these four years, there have been no such losses. Laws are in force and every one has their rights. Those who are engaging in propaganda are making a mistake," Muttaqi said.

"Every country has its own customs, laws and principles, and works according to those. It is not correct that people are not given their rights. If people were not happy with the system and the laws, why has peace returned?" he asked. PTI SKU KSS KSS