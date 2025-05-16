Media bodies express concern over arrest of Gujarat Samachar owner

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Media bodies on Friday expressed concern over the arrest of Gujarat Samachar owner Bahubali Shah by the Enforcement Directorate.

The Press Club of India, Indian Women's Press Corps, Press Association, Delhi Union of Journalists, Kerala Union of Working Journalists, and Working News Cameramen's Association said the ED action "reflects a troubling assault on press freedom and democratic values that uphold the right to free expression in India." They said the arrest of Shah raises questions about the misuse of state machinery to muzzle media houses and suppress dissenting voices.

"We also call for the immediate release of the owner unless credible evidence is presented in a transparent manner," the media bodies said in a joint statement.

Shah, arrested on Thursday, was granted bail on health grounds till May 31 by a Gujarat court. PTI SKU RHL