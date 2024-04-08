Media freedom has disappeared under BJP rule: CM Vijayan

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Apr 8 (PTI) Media freedom has disappeared under the BJP rule, with the Sangh Parivar relentlessly targeting those outlets that do not sing praises for the regime, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleged on Monday.

He was reacting to news reports that the BBC's Indian newsroom has ceased operations.

The UK-based BBC had recently restructured its operations in India to comply with the country's foreign investment rules.

Addressing the media here , Vijayan said reports claimed that BBC was compelled to make this decision due to persistent vindictive actions by the Income Tax Department.

"Media freedom has disappeared under the BJP rule, with the Sangh Parivar relentlessly targeting media outlets that do not sing praises for the regime. The BBC's ordeal serves as a stark reminder that this election is an opportunity to address and resolve such issues," Vijayan said.

He further said authoritarian regimes always try to control the media and the reminiscent symptoms of India's Emergency era are resurfacing under BJP rule.

"Their agenda leans towards a compliant media, which is ready to comply without question. Generally, such regimes resort to suppression if the media fails to comply with their demands and threats as seen in the BBC incident," Vijayan claimed.

He said since the BJP government came to power in 2014, India's ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has steadily declined.

"According to a 2023 report by the Paris-based Reporters Without Borders, India's press freedom ranking dropped from 150 to 161 out of 180 countries," the senior Left leader said.

He said the nation witnesses the relentless targeting of journalists who dare to report against the Sangh Parivar.

Vijayan also mentioned the 2020 incident in which the licences of two news outlets in Kerala were revoked over the coverage of Delhi riots.

Single phase Lok Sabha elections in Kerala will be held on April 26 and the results will be out on June 4. PTI RRT RRT SA