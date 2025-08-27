Media platforms should discourage glorification of criminals: Haryana Assembly resolution

Chandigarh, Aug 27 (PTI) The Haryana Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution urging media platforms to "consciously discourage the tendency of glorifying criminals" by refraining from publishing their names and pictures and other steps.

During a discussion on Tuesday on the adjournment motion brought by the opposition Congress on the issue of law and order, concern was expressed by members over the "growing" trend on certain social media platforms of glorifying gangsters and criminals.

Following the discussion, the House unanimously passed the resolution and agreed to send it to media platforms.

Moving the resolution on behalf of the government, Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar lamented that the criminals were being projected as heroes, which was having an adverse effect on the impressionable youngsters.

This trend not only weakens the cultural and moral fabric of society but also undermines the tireless efforts of the police force, which works day and night to maintain law and order, he said, reading out the resolution.

The House expressed the view that all media institutions must refrain from any form of glorification of criminals and gangsters. Their names and photographs should also not be published under any circumstances, Panwar said while reading the resolution.

The resolution strongly urged the media platforms to consciously discourage the tendency of glorifying criminals and instead give priority to such ideas and personalities who inspire the new generation to follow the path of education, hard work and truth.

Speaker Harvinder Kalyan assured the House that it would be conveyed to all media platforms on behalf of the Haryana Assembly.

Earlier this year, Haryana Police had intensified its action to curb the promotion of gun culture and violence in songs, and the initiative targeted singers, social media and other such platforms that "glorify" gun culture or incite hatred.

The Haryana police's cybercrime unit's teams monitor social media and take appropriate action where required, an official had earlier said.

Such songs or music videos garner a sizable viewership and have the potential to adversely affect the youth, the official had said.

In March, a few songs had also been taken down from various social media platforms. PTI SUN APL RT RT