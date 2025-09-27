Media reports about 'exorbitant' fee hike untrue, say Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve officials

Nagpur, Sep 27 (PTI) Authorities at Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Saturday refuted media reports of a steep rise in tourism fees.

There has been a hike of just Rs 1000 and this too was done three months ago and not recently as claimed by these reports, a press release from TATR field director Prabhu Nath Shukla informed.

"The new fee is being charged for safari in core and buffer areas over the last three months. Moreover, the camera fees which used to get charged at the safari gate has been waived," it added.

Another official said the safari booking for the next three months with the new fee structure stands at a robust 90 per cent. PTI CLS BNM