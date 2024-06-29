Media, rightwing spreading fake narratives to undermine Left party's credibility: CPI(M)

Kannur (Kerala), Jun 29 (PTI) In the wake of allegations against its leaders in Kannur and their alleged connections with anti-social elements, the ruling CPI(M) on Saturday said a section of the media was spreading a fake narrative against the Left party in an attempt to undermine its credibility in the society.

The Left government has been under attack from the opposition parties over certain accusations raised by a former party member alleging that some of its leaders were involved in gold smuggling and other illegal activities.

"The fake narrative and news being spread against the CPI(M) by certain media houses are completely baseless and highly condemnable. The CPI(M) does not support any anti-social elements but still certain media houses are spreading a false narrative that the Left party is connected to such gangs," the party's district secretariat said in a statement.

It said the media was spreading fake news that the CPI(M), its state committee member, P Jayarajan and District committee member, M Shajar, were helping anti-social elements.

"Such campaigns against the party are completely baseless and the party workers should remain cautious of such fake narratives," it said.

It also criticised Manu Thomas, a former party member who failed to renew his membership, for spreading false narrative against the Left leaders and said it was "condemnable".

"The actions of certain anti-social elements who make threatening statements on social media cannot be accepted by civil society. The party has not asked any anti-social elements to act as its spokespersons on social media," it added.

The ruling Communist party said it mobilises the labour and peasant masses, and leads the struggle against injustice and corruption and was also engaged in a continuous fight against casteism and corporate policies.

"After the general elections, the right-wing political parties and some media outlets are attempting to undermine the public credibility of CPI(M) and it is important for people to understand this," it added.

Earlier in the day, the CPI, the second-largest coalition partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala, came out against the social media handles which are claimed to be so-called pro-Left but proved to be connected to anti-social activities including gold smuggling.

CPI said the role of such handles was not less in the setbacks suffered by the Left movement in recent times.

In a hard-hitting statement, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the realisation that those who pretend to be the protectors of the Left movement were actually the custodians of the underworld, was something which was unable to be tolerated by the Left sympathisers. PTI RRT RRT KH