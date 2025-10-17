Media should play strong role in nation-building: Hosabale

Haridwar, Oct 17 (PTI) RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said the media should play a strong role in nation-building as he called on all journalists to fulfil their responsibilities with honesty.

Addressing a one-day national conference on "The Role of Media in Nation Building" held at Dev Sanskriti University here, Hosabale pointed out that in pre-independence years, freedom fighters utilised various media channels to communicate with the people and and raised public awareness.

University's Pro-Vice Chancellor Chinmay Pandya said that journalists should be sensitive and report news that contributes to the development of society and the nation. He said that it was time that injustice and corruption are removed from society.

Prachyam Studios CEO Pravin Chaturvedi, Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavan, former Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar, and former MP Tarun Vijay also shared their views on the role of the media.

In five different sessions that were held on the day, media representatives, writers, filmmakers, and journalists from several states, including Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, discussed the role of the media.