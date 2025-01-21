'Media trial' can finish someone’s career: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said journalists should desist from indulging in sensationalism, adding a “media trial” can finish someone’s career.

He was speaking after presenting the Mantralaya Ani Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh’s annual journalism awards at the state secretariat in south Mumbai.

The face of media has undergone radical change in the recent period, Pawar said. The impact of Artificial Intelligence on media sector will be significant, he added.

Referring to the demand of Vartahar Sangh office-bearers on implementing the decision to increase the amount under sanman yojana for senior journalists, Pawar said the needful will be done soon.

On the Saif Ali Khan attack case, Pawar said the intruder at the Bollywood actor’s residence wanted Rs 50,000 to return to Bangladesh. PTI VT