Mediation not a sign of law’s weakness but its highest evolution: CJI Surya Kant

Panaji, Dec 26 (PTI) Mediation is not a sign of the law’s weakness, but rather its highest evolution, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said here on Friday.

He was addressing the conference ‘Mediation: How significant in the present-day context’, organised by the India International University of Legal Education and Research at Sancoale village in South Goa.

“Mediation is not a sign of the law’s weakness, but rather its highest evolution. It is a true transition from a culture of adjudication to a culture of participation where we cultivate harmony,” said the CJI.

The chief of the Supreme Court said he envisions a transition towards a multi-door courthouse where the court is a comprehensive centre for dispute resolution and not merely a place for trial.

Earlier in the day, the CJI took part in a symbolic walk for ‘Mediation Awareness’ near Kala Academy in Panaji. “Mediation is being accepted as successful and cost-effective. It is a win-win situation for both parties as it is a settlement,” he said. PTI RPS NR