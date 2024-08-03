Mediation part of Indian culture, says Law Minister Meghwal, invokes Mahabharat

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said mediation has been part of the Indian culture for long and invoked tales from the epic Mahabharat to drive home his point.

Addressing an event organised by the Supreme Court, he said the power to introspect helps resolve disputes.

Appreciating the role of Lok Adalats in settling matrimonial disputes, the minister said what was earlier done by family elders is now being handled by alternate disputes resolution mechanisms.

Meghwal said the first Lok Adalat was held by Lord Krishna when he tried to settle the dispute between the Kauravs and the Pandavs.

He also quoted the lines of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on as to how Lord Krishna tried to find a peaceful solution.

To mark 75 years of its establishment, the Supreme Court has organised a special Lok Adalat week to settle disputes ranging from compensation, land acquisition, appointments on compassionate grounds, matrimonial differences.

Meghwal said over a thousand cases were settled.