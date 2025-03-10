Medic found hanging in hostel room of J'khand hospital

Bokaro (Jharkhand), Mar 10 (PTI) A 28-year-old medic was found hanging in her hostel in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said on Monday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the medical student died allegedly by suicide as she was not satisfied with her chosen field, a senior officer said.

The deceased was identified as Arya Kumari Jha.

Bokaro City DSP Alok Ranjan said, “A suicide note has been recovered from Arya’s hostel room in which she expressed dissatisfaction with her medical trade.” Arya, a first-year Diplomate of National Board (DNB) student, had recently joined the gynaecology programme at Bokaro General Hospital.

The Diplomate of National Board (DNB) is a postgraduate degree awarded by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“She had enrolled in the DNB course just a few days ago but had not been satisfied with her decision,” the DSP said.

He said when Arya's roommate returned to the hostel room after her duty, she found the door locked from the inside.

“After repeated knocks with no response, she alerted other doctors in the hostel. They broke open the door and discovered Arya hanging in her room,” the officer added. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC